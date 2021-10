The perfect fit for muscular builds. Our 541™ Athletic Taper Fit Jeans give you more room in the thigh and seat, but start to taper at the knee down to the ankle for a sharp, streamlined aesthetic. Designed especially for athletic builds Relaxed feel with a slightly tailored finish Comfort and mobility meet for a contemporary look Made with Levi’s® Flex: advanced stretch technology engineered to deliver maximum flex and optimum comfort