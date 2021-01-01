Levi's 551 Z Authentic Straight Fit Men's Jeans 36x30

Levi's® 551™ Z Authentic Straight pays tribute to our first-ever pre-shrunk jeans. True to the original, they feature signature stitching one inch away from the seams and a wider J-stitch at the fly. Stacking at the hem and a distinct “anti-fit” ; a slightly looser cut that stands in opposition to slimmer and skinnier styles in the seat ; make these vintage-inspired jeans the perfect pair for the skatepark. Think of these as the holy grail of thrift store finds, minus the hunt. And now they come cropped ; less likely to get caught in a wheel, more likely to show off your favorite pair of shoes. Inspired by our first-ever pre-shrunk jeans: the 551™ Z A distinct "anti-fit" with a slightly looser cut in the seat Designed to be worn stacked at the hem True to the original, it features unique stitching details