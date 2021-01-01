Levi's Alpenglow Trucker Jacket - Women's L

An emblem of the pioneering spirit, the Trucker Jacket is a Levi’s® original that’s made history. Our iconic, instantly recognizable jean jacket has been a symbol of individual self-expression for decades. This one is made with gathered blouson sleeves accented with raw hems, and is crafted from organic cotton. Our classic Trucker Jacket, reimagined with bold, feminine details Constructed with gathered blouson sleeves for extra chic style Raw hem ruffled details at the shoulders Carefully crafted from organic cotton