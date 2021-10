Not your average jean jacket. We made this Trucker Jacket with a modern, relaxed fit and spade chest pockets that have transformed into hand pockets for an on-trend, off-kilter style. This unique statement jacket will only get better over time as it develops natural fading and destruction. A Trucker Jacket like no other Our iconic chest pockets, reimagined as hand pockets A contemporary, oversized fit Designed to improve with age and wear