Levi's Barstow Western Shirt Chambray - Men's 2XL

Cowboy boots and chaps not included. As a brand with deep roots in the American West, there's nothing we love more than the rugged-yet-put-together Western Shirt. True to the classic, this essential features a distinctive snap placket, pointed yoke and curved hem. Pair it with your favorite blue jeans for the iconic denim-on-denim look, or size up and wear like a jacket;there are no rules in the Wild West. Levi's® Western Shirts have been worn by generations and continue to define the modern dress code A testament to timeless American style Two button-pockets at chest