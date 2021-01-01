Levi's Red Button-Up Shirt - Women's S

Building on the ethos of the original Levi’s® Red Collection ; introduced in the late ‘90s ; we aim to unite our longstanding denim heritage with future-focused design. Exaggerated workwear details, sustainable fabrics and modern shapes create something totally new yet unmistakably Levi’s®. A classic white button-up never goes out of style, and this one is crafted from crisp poplin with a slight, structured collar. Wear it whenever, wherever, forever. A classic white button-up Crafted from crisp poplin