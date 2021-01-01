Levi's Contemporary Type II Trucker Jacket - Men's M

We took our iconic Type II Trucker Jacket from 1953 and gave it a modern update. True to the original, it's instantly recognizable by its lower pocket placements and double pleated front. But unlike its predecessor, it's got a relaxed fit in the body for a boxier look. A fresh take on the 1953 Type II Trucker Jacket Designed with a modern, relaxed fit Features the lower button-flap pockets and double pleated front the original is known for Designed with +Cool Technology to keep you cool on hot days