Levi's Heritage Trucker Jacket - Women's XS

An emblem of the pioneering spirit, the Trucker Jacket is a Levi’s® original that’s made history. Our iconic, instantly recognizable jean jacket has been a symbol of individual self-expression for decades. This one is an oversized modern take that celebrates our heritage and features double pleated front details from our Type II style. A Trucker Jacket that marries our heritage with a modern style A blank canvas for self-expression Features drop shoulders and a boxy fit Beautiful double pleated front details similar to the classic Levi’s® Type II Trucker Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable Designed with superior craftsmanship and extra attention, Levi's®️ Premium elevates our iconic styles with quality that’ll stand the test of time Specially marked with an authentic Levi’s®️ Premium label