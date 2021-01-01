Levi's Love Letter Trucker Jacket - Women's XS

This vintage-inspired jacket is a throwback to Levi’s® Type II Trucker Jacket, which is known for its unique pleated detail and two-flap pocket design. This incredibly special Trucker Jacket is made with fringe detailing on the upper sleeve by Parisian house Malhia Kent, and done in the finest organic cotton. And it's all constructed in our most premium fabrics with our most artful techniques. A vintage-inspired take on the iconic Levi’s® Type II Trucker Jacket Fringe detailing on the upper sleeves by Parisian fabric house Malhia Kent Artfully constructed with a unique pleated detailing and two-flap pocket design Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable Loose and oversized, leaving room for layering and playing with proportions