Worn for decades. Passed down for generations. A Trucker Jacket makes an outfit ; and its style endures beyond seasons and trends. Meant to be worn forever, wherever, whenever, you’d be hard-pressed to find a jacket with an easier shape, more versatile weight or inherent sense of cool. Pro tip: its deep inside pockets are roomy enough for your essentials. An homage to the iconic Levi's® 1953 Type II Trucker Features classic detailing such as front pleats and patch pockets