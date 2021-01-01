Levi's New Standard Flannel Shirt - Men's XS

Pair this classic shirt with an Engineer's Coat or with your favorite pair of jeans; it'll look good no matter what. Not to brag, but our Levi's® Made & Crafted® Standard Shirt is one of the most versatile styles out there. Its lightweight construction will keep you reaching for it again and again. This one's been designed in an ultra-comfy brushed flannel in our seasonal emerald green plaid. Lightweight, textured dark wash denim construction An easy essential you can wear with anything Point collar Button front Seasonal emerald green plaid Brushed flannel