Levi's Pleated Column Women's Jeans 31

Equal parts progressive and retro, we like to say that the Column Pants are inspired by your dad. In actuality, these jeans marry a straight fit with a high rise ; a construction that's a little wrong and also completely right. This is the perfect fit for playing with proportion, whether it's with an oversized Trucker Jacket or a cropped sweater. We finished these lightwash jeans with some sharp, vintage-inspired pleats and a raw hem to strike the subtle balance between formal and casual. Sharp pleats give these lightwash jeans a vintage edge A fit inspired by your Dad, upgraded with a flattering high rise Crafted with premium Japanese selvedge denim A perfect fit for having fun with proportions Raw hem