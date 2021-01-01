Levi's Pride Liberation Roadtrip T-Shirt - Women's M

A line of tees, denim and accessories with a call you can’t ignore: Respect all pronouns. Because to use someone’s pronouns is to see how they move through the world. In support of this collection, Levi’s® makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Our annual donation helps support their work year-round. A comfy tee that celebrates the spectrum that exists within the LGBTQIA+ community with a pronoun-centered graphic Designed with a casual, loose fit Brought to life in the palettes of the LGBTQIA+ Pride flags, and finished with a rainbow Levi's® Red Tab™ The Levi's® Pride collection was designed to be worn by anyone