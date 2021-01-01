Levi's Pride Oversized Trucker Jacket - Women's XL

No ordinary Pride collection. This year, we've banded together with artists and activists around the world to create space for one single message to prevail: USE YOUR VOICE! 100% of net proceeds from Levi’s® Pride 2020 collection go to OutRight Action International The original jean jacket since 1967 A truly unique jacket you'll wear for decades and pass down to generations to come Tie-dyed in the colors of the Transgender Pride Flag Features "Use Your Voice!" embroidered on the back Signature Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches Made with a special rainbow L-Tab