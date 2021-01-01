Levi's(r) Faux Suede Classic Trucker Jacket

The Levi's Faux Suede Classic Trucker Jacket boasts an iconic silhouette with a soft faux-suede fabrication. The long sleeve jacket has a spread collar and full zipper front with a snap--button overlay while the front has dual button-flap chest pockets. Long sleeves with single button cuffs. Front hand pockets. Straight hem with adjustable waist tabs. 79% viscose, 21% cotton. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.