The Levi's® Made & Crafted® Resort Trucker Jacket is what you get when you blend a classic denim jacket body with trendy puff sleeves. And if that wasn't indulgent enough, we made this one from crisp white Japanese denim. Trucker Jacket meets puff sleeve blouse Features a cropped silhouette for a modern style Crafted from Japanese white denim for the Levi's® Made & Crafted® collection