Levi's 1970's 517 OTab Men's Vintage Jeans 31

The Levi’s® Vintage Clothing Spring/Summer 2021 collection channels the aesthetic and energy of the generation that birthed modern rave culture: the 1980s Manchester acid house scene. With vintage graphics, looser fits and the bold colors that defined the bygone era, this collection transports you back to the '80s and onto the dance floor of the Haçienda, the iconic nightclub that served as epicenter of the Manchester music scene. If you haven't already heard, the bootcut is back. First introduced in the late 1960s, the 517™ was one of our earliest bootcut fits. This reproduction of a version from the 1970s pays homage to Manchester's acid house scene with its looser fit and dramatic flare. We cut this piece from pre-shrunk mid-wash denim and finished it off with a jacron back patch, zip fly, 7 belt loops and the much sought-after orange tab. A reproduction of a pair of 1970s 517™ bootcut jeans from our archives Pays tribute to the looser fits and bootcut legs of the Manchester acid house scene Crafted from pre-shrunk mid-wash denim Levi's® Orange Tab FSC-certified Jacron paper back patch Seven belt loops