Levi's 1970's 519 Corduroy Pants - Men's 26

Crank it up. Levi’s® Vintage Clothing presents Fall/Winter 2020, a tribute to the ’80s Louisville underground music scene that ultimately paved the way for Seattle’s transformative grunge scene. Their uniform of choice was a pair of classic ’80s Levi’s® 501® Jeans mixed with strong graphic elements and DIY attitude. With this collection, we celebrate these artists and the legacy they left behind. A fall staple that's as soft as it is textural, who doesn't love a great pair of cords? We've reproduced a pair straight from the '70s, along with its original skinny fit. Made of narrow, 14 wale corduroy in grape purple, you'll be reaching for it time and time again. An exact reproduction of a pair of Levi’s® 519™ Cords from the 1970s Made with a Levi’s® White Tab with a small "e" Streamlined back pockets without our usual arcuate stitching Made with a narrow 14 wale cord for a cozy texture Talon zipper