Levi's Sherpa Crop Moto Jacket - Women's XL

Winter-safari ready. Inspired by the free, audacious spirit of the expedition, our sherpa Crop Moto Jacket reimagines the details and earthly hues that define the uniform of adventurers and paleontologists, alike. Designed through a distinctly Levi's® lens, we've combined novel shapes with soft, comfortable structures in elevated fabrications for the ultimate cozy layer. Its deep forest green tone and oversized sherpa collar mean you'll never sacrifice style for warmth again. And even better ; it's sustainably constructed using the most premium Italian leatherette. Premium Italian leatherette fabrication Contrast sherpa plackets Rich quilted lining