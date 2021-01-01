Levi's Skate Cargo Pants - Men's 31x32

We fused classic styling with superior construction, comfort and durability to create timeless pieces ready for the skate park, those empty lots and wherever else your board takes you. Got pockets? These have 6. We perfected the quintessential cargo pant with a durable ripstop construction, a streamlined straight leg and all the utility pockets you could ever want. Tailor made with a reinforced seat, a side buckle and a cinched hem, these are a must-have for skaters and streetwear enthusiasts alike. Classic cargo pants, designed especially for the needs of skaters Made for the long run with durable ripstop and a reinforced seat Engineered with Levi’s® Strong technology Features plenty of pockets for all the essentials