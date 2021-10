Introducing our highest men's rise yet. Drawing inspiration from the ’70s, ’90s and our Orange Tab fits, we're raising the bar;with the waist;for this of-the-moment streetwise jean. The bootcut fit feels modern, but it's outfitted with the same coin pocket, stitch details and slightly flattened arcuate from our archive that you know and love. Our highest rise yet Vintage-inspired bootcut fit Slim up top, but flares out just under the knees