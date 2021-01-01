Levi's Stay Baggy Taper Fit Men's Jeans 28x32

Go big or go home, right? These extra baggy jeans feature a loose, comfortable fit throughout, exaggerated stacking starting at the knee and a very slight tapered leg to show your sneakers some love. They're kinda streetwear, kinda skatewear, kinda vintagewear and definitely wear-right-now-wear. An extra baggy, slightly tapered fit Designed to stack and spotlight your favorite shoes Features a busted outseam and felled inseam Made with a blend of cotton and hemp, which requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow