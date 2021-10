Levi's Stay Loose Trucker Jacket - Men's L

Meet your new favorite layer. As you probably guessed from its name, the Levi's® Stay Loose Trucker Jacket reimagines our iconic Trucker Jacket with an exaggerated, loose silhouette. We took all the classic details you expect from a jean jacket, like the chest pockets, point collar and waist adjusters and upgraded them with a modern, oversized fit. A modern riff on our best-selling Trucker Jacket Reimagined with a loose silhouette The perfect layering piece