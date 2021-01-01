Levi's Stay Loose Trucker Jacket - Men's S

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Our Trucker Jacket is the crème de la crème of jean jackets ; a style so classic you can pass it down for generations. Perfectly transitional and beyond versatile, we like to think of it as your everyday, never-without, take-with-you-anywhere outer layer with just the right amount of attitude. A blank canvas for self-expression that can be passed down for generations Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable This iconic essential truly looks good on everyone, even when sized up or down Levi’s® branded metal buttons and tapered “V” stitches make it instantly recognizable Gets better over time from natural wear with fading, stains and holes