Levi's Utility Backpack - Men's One Size

With a compartment for literally everything and a built-in lock strap, this is the kind of bag you want when you have an hour long bike commute to work. A utility-style backpack, complete with a compartment for everything you need for a day out Made using lightweight polyester Features a spacious main zip compartment with front zip pocket, elastic zipper pulls and rubberized lash tab and two elongated front zip pockets Designed with two expandable water bottle pockets with adjustable web straps for addded security Made with a padded back and thick web straps to secure the padded straps or secure backpack to luggage