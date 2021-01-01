Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket - Men's L

The kind of jacket you’ll wear for decades and pass on to generations to come. This worn-in, ’90s-inspired take on our Original Trucker Jacket was built with more room in the shoulder and sleeves and a boxy silhouette. This one features a plush sherpa lining, making it ideal for chillier months. Inspired by how people wore their Trucker Jackets in the '90s and designed with superior craftsmanship A blank canvas for self-expression that can be passed down for generations Made with 50% recycled polyester sherpa for warmth and comfort Features quilted lining in the sleeves for insulation Complete with clever inside pockets that are roomy enough to hold a wallet, smartphone, protein bar or flask