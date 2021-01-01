Levi's WellThread 502 Taper Fit Pants - Men's 38x34

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread™ Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and –– when it’s time, and where the technology exists –– easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. Our versatile 502™ Taper Jeans, reinterpreted it with cottonized hemp, which requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow. Levi’s® WellThread™: our most sustainably designed collection Our easy-to-style 502™ Taper Jeans, sustainably crafted from cottonized hemp Hemp requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow, helping us reduce the environmental footprint of this garment Designed to be 100% recyclable