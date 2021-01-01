Levi's WellThread High Loose Jeans - Women's 24x29

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread™ Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and;when it’s time, and where the technology exists;easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. The '90s are back––in a big way. We took a vintage fit with a high rise and loose fit and reinterpreted it for today. Levi’s® WellThread™: our most sustainably designed collection A modern interpretation of a classic '90s style Waist-emphasizing high rise Relaxed wide leg