Levi's WellThread High Loose Women's Jeans 24x29

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread® Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and––when it’s time, and where the technology exists––easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. With these High Loose jeans, the name says it all. We took a vintage fit with a high rise and roomy fit and reinterpreted it for today. A modern interpretation of a classic '90s style Features a loose leg and flattering high rise Designed to be worn stacked at the hem Levi’s® WellThread®: our most sustainably designed collection