Levi's WellThread 70's High Rise Straight Fit Women's Jeans 31x29

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread® Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and ; when it’s time, and where the technology exists ; easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. These '70s High Straight Jeans are designed ot sit high on your waist and stack lightly at your shoe for a flattering, elevated look. A versatile fit with a flattering high-rise Levi’s® WellThread®: our most sustainably designed collection