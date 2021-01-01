Levi's WellThread Stay Loose Men's Pants 33x32

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread® Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and ; when it’s time, and where the technology exists ; easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. For these Stay Loose jeans, we're throwing back to the bold styles of the '90s with a baggy silhouette that hangs just right. A baggy silhouette that draws inspiration from '90s style Great everyday jeans Levi’s® WellThread®: our most sustainably designed collection