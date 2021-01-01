Levi’s Women's Plus Size 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans

60% cotton, 22% viscose, 16% polyester, 2% elastaneDenimSlim through your hip and thighSkinny leg opening: 12.5"High rise: 12.5" (front)Inseam: 30", Measurements from size 18MEmbraces your figure, lengthens your legs and holds your shape perfectly A high rise jean that's designed to flatter, hold and lift With just enough added stretch that hugs your curves but won't bag out Destructed finishZip fly5-pocket stylingWash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources,When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended