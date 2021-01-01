Levi's x Clarks Weaver Shoe - Men's 8

To complement this season’s acid house-inspired baggy jeans and bright colors, Levi’s® Vintage Clothing and Clarks Originals® created a collection of three classic shoes in seasonal colors. Taking design cues from the iconic Wallabee, the Weaver combines upper blanket stitching and collar detailing for a striking, stylized shoe. This sandy yellow reinterpretation features a moccasin-like construction, premium suede uppers and signature crepe sole. The Weaver, brought to life in sandy yellow suede for the Levi’s® Vintage Clothing and Clarks Originals® collaboration Designed with an upper blanket stitching and collar detailing Features co-branded footbeds and suede fobs Finished with a big “E” green tab