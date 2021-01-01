Levi's x Ganni Slit Loose Women's Jeans 27x30

Levi’s® teamed up with Scandinavian fashion house GANNI to create effortless, fashion-forward pieces using denim crafted from cottonized hemp. The collection builds on the heritage and authenticity of Levi’s® iconic styles with GANNI’s feminine and playful design signatures sprinkled throughout;all in innovative, responsible materials. A modern interpretation of a classic style, designed with a roomy-but-not-baggy silhouette Loose fit throughout the hips and thighs with a straight leg casually slashed to perfection Designed to be worn stacked at the hem