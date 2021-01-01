Levi's x karla Cropped Trucker Jacket - Women's XS

We teamed up again with Karla Welch for a collection taking inspiration from the classic outdoors;reinterpreted with modern elements that keep it rooted in today. Each piece in the collection serves as an homage to the vast, prairie landscapes of her mother’s childhood home in Alberta, Canada. Stylist Karla Welch returns with fresh takes on our favorite outdoor classics Our iconic Trucker Jacket reinvented with a fully reversible option: a sherpa body and corduroy sleeves on one side, and a denim side with plaid flannel sleeves on the other Cut in a boxy street-style fit with a cropped hem for a contemprary vibe A sherpa body on the reverse side for a little more insulation