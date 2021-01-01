Levi's x Peanuts Pocket Tee Shirt T-Shirt - Men's L

This season, two icons unite, celebrating team spirit and strength. Building on previous successful partnerships, Levi’s® x Peanuts® kick off a playful collection with a classic sporty vibe. It’s an energetic combo of Snoopy’s irreverent history with sports and Levi’s® enduring sportswear. Team spirit! Two icons kick off a limited-edition collaboration with a classic sporty vibe A playful riff on the classic T-shirt Crafted from ultra-soft jersey Features a whimsical graphic of Snoopy diving into the chest pocket Snoopy and Woodstock screenprinted graphic above the wearer's left cuff