Levi's XX Chino Athletic Taper Fit Men's Pants 36x32

Levi's® XX Chino;don't call them khakis. They're softer, with just the right amount of stretch, and a modern tapered leg. With extra room for more athletic builds, they have a little more give, but look just as clean and contemporary. This pair is garment-dyed for a vintage look and lived-in feel. A modern take on the classic chino, with extra room for more athletic builds Soft, comfortable handfeel Versatile fit that tapers down to the ankle Woven with a hint of stretch for all-day comfort and easy movement