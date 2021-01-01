MAJORELLE Lexa Legging in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Lexa Legging in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) Self 1: 97% viscose 3% spandexSelf 2: 100% polyurethane. Made in China. Hand wash. Lace-up front closure. Faux leather fabric. MALR-WP114. ACP430 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.