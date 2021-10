Make a move in this sweet and flirty mini dress from Lioness. Made from a satin-look fabric in an empire-waist silhouette with tie detailing at the bust. Complete with adjustable straps and lace trim along the sweetheart neckline. Zipper at the back. Content + Care. 100% Polyester Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'7" and wearing size Small Measurements taken from size Medium Length: 31"