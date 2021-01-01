Lexi's Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life Alexis Kornblum Davidson Author

Lexi, the talent behind the highly acclaimed recipe blog Lexi's Clean Kitchen, answers the demand for a one-stop cookbook that takes the focus off of the constraints of modern dieting and puts the spotlight back on achieving health and happiness through one simple concept--eating clean.While applying the invaluable principles of gluten-free and Paleo lifestyles, Lexi's Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life takes a practical approach to clean eating that won't deprive you of your favorite foods. This cookbook transcends dietary labels--it is for everyone who loves preparing delectable meals that satisfy every palate and craving. Lexi's Clean Kitchen is a complete guide to putting together delicious meals from nutrient-dense whole foods.Lexi's Clean Kitchen is packed with more than 150 nourishing recipes, full-color photos, shopping lists, how-to guides, and simple tips for customizing your clean lifestyle, making each step of the way approachable and, above all, enjoyable! Lexi delivers healthy meals packed with flavor, like Thai Meatballs, Classic Chili, One-Pan Arroz con Pollo, Maple-Glazed Salmon, and Sriracha Lime Chopped Chicken Salad, with healthier options of your favorite indulgent foods, like French Toast Sticks, Perfect Waffles, Birthday Cake, Easy Sandwich Bread, and more.