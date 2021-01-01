LGBTQ Gay Queen Lips Chain Gay Rights Proud Pride Rainbow T-Shirt

These gay pride gifts featuring a pair of sexy lips with rainbow pride colors and a symbol on a chain. Supporting gay rights, lesbians, transgenders, bisexual etc These are great for Pride Month in June. These are colorful, trendy, unique and cute. These LGBTQ items for women and men are cool. Perfect for gay queens, divas, women, girls, drag queens etc. Featuring the rainbow flag, LGBTQ accessories, bi pride, gay pride stuff, gay pride flag, patriotic, pride ally, USA Proud, American Pride, etc Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem