Our LGBTQ Transgender Pride tee is a great way to express your opinion and show your pride in your beliefs. Suitable for MTF and FTM trans as well as any ally. This LGBTQ design is great for marches, rallies, or just to let the world know your viewpoint. Our Pride Proud Ally Designs help raise awareness, whether you are male-to-female or female-to-male, or an ally. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem