LHD-6 USS Bonhomme Richard T-shirt

LHD6 USS Bonhomme Richard. Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Power on the seas and land. Delivering fighting troops and their equipment to where they are needed. Transporting our military units around the world. This patriotic tee shirt is a great gift for men, women, kids, sailors, navy enthusiasts, ship lovers, ship personnel, officers, enlisted personnel, sailors, and husbands and wives and relatives. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.