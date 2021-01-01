Lia Sophia First Date Necklace Set

This is the Lia Sophia "First Date" Necklace. A stunning piece of jewelry, made of silver plated bezel and chain with a heart focal of resin druzy that looks like the real thing. We hand made earrings to match both the color (a soft buttercream) and the heart motif, because - well a necklace this gorgeous just deserves to have matching earrings! And you certainly don't have to be on your first date to wear these! The earrings have hooks of stainless steel. These items comply with safety regulations of lead, nickel and other components. Find other unique moderately priced jewelry on the Mimi's Gift Gallery boutique page. Measurements: 30" link chain necklace plus 3" extender. Earrings total 2.25" in length.