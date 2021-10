The Bar Liam Dress in Blue. - size 2 (also in 6) The Bar Liam Dress in Blue. - size 2 (also in 6) 92% poly 8% polyurethane. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Unlined. 14k gold-plated herringbone halterneck and back chains with lobster clasp closureNeck chain can be worn separately. Twisted keyhole cut-out detail at neckline. Lightly ruched detail at hips. TBAR-WD18. DR010.