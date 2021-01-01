JONATHAN SIMKHAI Lianna Skinny Cargo Pant in Blue Self: 95% poly 5% spandexLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Buckle closure. Side slant pockets. Back welt pockets. Hidden zip closure with snap button tabs. JSIM-WP50. 420-4029-H. About the designer: New York born and raised designer, Jonathan Simkhai started his fashion fascination at the early age of 14 where he built his buying skills working at a local retail clothing store. He took his love for the industry and went on to attend Parsons and FIT. His self titled women's collection debuted in 2010 showcasing the cross between genders. Jonathan's design aesthetic is menswear-inspired pieces incorporated into feminine silhouettes that remain classic and sophisticated for the modern, cosmopolitan woman.