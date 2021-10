Built for energy return - Built to engage your natural energy return system, EVERUN gives this shoe a boost by comfortably dispersing impact and delivering springy push-offs. Stealthy stability - The medial TPU guidance frame and reinforced TRI-FLEX outsole subtly counter excess motion to keep each step quick and comfortable. Secure fitFORMFIT with reinforced zones to ensure a secure fit without heavy bulk. Round toe Lace-up Grip sole Textile upper, lining, rubber sole Imported