Libra Birthday Horoscope Top 10 rules Libra zodiac sign gift for any September and October born month, astrologer, horoscope lover, anyone interested and believes in horoscope constellation, astrology. Perfect gift for men, women, baby, boys, and girls born in September or October month as Libra zodiac sign. The star sign tshirt tees cool pair with accessories to rock your birthday party with your rules! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem