Tony Bianco Libra Sandal in White. - size 8 (also in 7) Tony Bianco Libra Sandal in White. - size 8 (also in 7) Leather upper with man made sole. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Silver-tone curbchain accent. Exaggerated square toe. Heel measures approx 3.5 H. TONR-WZ343. LIBRA. Based out of Australia, the Tony Bianco brand embraces a mix of the contemporary, the classic, and the cool. Their signature can be seen in the use of high quality materials and a keen eye for detail that is used to create on-trend pieces that will survive the test of time.