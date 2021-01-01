Librarian - Library Where Adventures Begin - School Library Premium T-Shirt

Is there anyone in your family or friends is a proud librarian, book lover, geek, nerd, book reader, bookworm, literature lover, writer, author, and loves reading books? If yes this school librarian quote is a great awesome gift or present idea for you. This cute librarian tee pun graphic drawing design "Librarian - Library Where Adventures Begin - School Library" makes perfect humor to all librarians, book lovers, bookaholics, or any School librarian job. Best to wear this coming School Librarian Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.